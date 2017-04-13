NA Speaker inaugurates Baby Day Care Center at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday inaugurated Baby Day Care

Center here at Parliament House.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for

National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira

Afzal Tarar and representatives of UNICEF were also present

on the occasion.

Talking to media after inauguration, Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq said the Center was specially established for

the purpose of facilitating women whose babies are small.

He said that MNA Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto’s son was

the first baby to be entertained by this facility today

during inauguration.

He said that it was need for the mothers who are

desirous of proper care of their kids.

He expressed the hope that the center would facilitate

the women parliamentarians and employees.

Speaker National Assembly said that he would also

write to provincial assemblies to establish such centers

with support of UNICEF.

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and

National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as per

commitment, the Day Care Center was inaugurated here at

Parliament House.

She said after three-month maternity leave, mothers

required to take care of their kids and its is very

important to facilitate mothers and their babies.

She said that on every level such efforts should be

made to facilitate mothers and babies.

The minister further said that establishment of such

Day Care Centres would imrpove nutrition level of children

and go a long way to overcome the issue of malnutrition and

provide an enabling environemnt for both mother and child.

Minister of State for National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, speaking

on the occasion said that the it would facilitate mothers

to take care of their kids in the newly established Center.

She said that the Center would be made more practical

and all the required facilities would be available for the

kids care.

She said that “We also require space for establishing

such centers in the provincial assemblies with support of

UNICEF.”

UNICEF representatives expressed pleasure for the

partnership with the Parliament by establishing Day Care

Center at Parliament House.

She said that they were looking forward to provinces

for same collaboration, adding that it was not just a

feeding room but one facility for the mothers and their

babies.

Earlier, the Speaker National Assembly, Minister of

State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage,

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations

and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, parliamentarians and

representatives of UNICEF visited the Day Care Center.

The Center was established with support of Ministry

of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

and UNICEF.