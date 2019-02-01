NA Speaker for strengthening inter provincial coordination for national development

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here has emphasized upon strengthening of inter provincial coordination among provinces and the federation for socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza who called on him at Speaker Chamber in the Parliament House , he said that the federation should have to play role to remove sense of deprivation among small provinces so that these provinces could play effective role in national development, said a press release issued here Friday.