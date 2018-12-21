NA speaker for bipartisan role for enactment of effective legislation

APP23-21 ISLAMABAD: December 21 - Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif call on Speaker National Assembly Mr. Asad Qaiser in Parliament House. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday called on Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber here at the Parliament House.
In the meeting, both leaders had consciences on enactment of legislation and resolving the public issues, a National Assembly Secretariat press release said.