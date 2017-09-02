NA Speaker felicitates countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National

Assembly has extended his warm greetings to the fellow countrymen

on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message, Speaker NA said that Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of

the great sacrifice laid down by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. He said the

sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. enshrines a wider message for the

Muslims, that is the message of sacrificing for virtues, humanity,

country fellows and also igniting the spirit of patience, tolerance

and endurance.

The Speaker said Eid, day brings happiness for us, however the

true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers

and sisters and to include them in our pleasures, said a news

release.

“Our acts should help smoothen the social irregularities and

promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. Only

then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a

welfare Islamic society”, he said.

He stated that on this day, let us renew our pledge and pray

for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah. He prayed

to Almighty Allah to guide all the Muslims to tread right path and

help them follow the true spirit of Islam.

“May Allah help and protect us all. Amen”, he added.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also

felicitated Muslim in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of

Eid-ul-Azha.

He underlined the significance of this Islamic festive that

strengthens the spirit of sacrifice and harmony among the Muslim

Ummah and encompasses the under-privileged segments of the society

in shared celebrations.