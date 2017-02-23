NA Speaker expresses grief, sorrow over loss of precious lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and
Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have
expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of the
precious lives in a blast at Defence Lahore Thursday.
In their separate statements, the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker
sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah
to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the
members of bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
They also prayed for early recovery of injured and directed
the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to
them.