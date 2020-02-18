NA speaker directs immediate inquiry of Aziz Memon’s murder

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday directed for conducting an immediate investigation to probe the gruesome murder of Journalist Aziz Memon in Sindh province.

Talking to Minister for Interior Brig ® Ijaz Shah, the speaker termed the murder an attempt on the freedom of press and expression.

The speaker also directed for provision of enabling environment to media personnel and ensuring their safety. Media had an important role in the democratic process and Parliament would always stand by them, he added.

The interior minister assured the speaker that an independent inquiry would be conducted and perpetrators would be brought to justice, said a press release.

This meeting was held in the backdrop of murder of Aziz Memon and meeting of President Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) with Speaker National Assembly in Parliament House, yesterday in that regard.

The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) presented a charter of demands, requesting for initiation of inquiry into the murder in view of the video message of the slain journalist.