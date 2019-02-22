NA speaker desires to establish model villages for orphans in provinces

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said it was his foremost desire to establish model welfare villages for orphans and destitute children in each province.“I feel pain and sorrow in my heart to see orphans and destitute children roaming on the roads and wanted to do something for their welfare.”

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of heads of welfare organizations, donor agencies and philanthropists, who met under his chairmanship at Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Bait-ul-Mal Chairman Aon Abbas Bappi, Patron-in-Chief Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan and representatives of more than 50 welfare organizations.