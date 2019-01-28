NA speaker constitutes 13 member committee on conduct

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has constituted a 13 member committee of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on conduct.

The Speaker constituted the committee in pursuance of motion adopted by the National Assembly under the rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The committee will work under the chairmanship of the Speaker with following terms of reference:

The committee shall oversee , take note of and examine the matters relating to Conduct of members as per rules and practices and make proposals to the Assembly as and when required.