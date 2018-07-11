NA speaker condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast at election rally of Awami National Party (ANP) at Yakatott Area, Peshawar in which Senior Leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Haroon Bilour and others lost their lives.

In his statement, the speaker termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of the humanity and wanted to sabotage democratic process in the country.

Ayaz Sadiq said such shameful acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism and called the authorities for bringing the perpetrators of Peshawar blast to justice

He sympathized with bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in eternal peace and for early recovery of injured.