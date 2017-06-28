NA Speaker calls for regular interaction between political, parliamentary leadership

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Wednesday stressed the need for regular interaction between

political and parliamentary leadership to build bridges of

understanding and friendship.

He expressed these views while talking with Vyacheslav

Volodin, Chairman of Duma (Russian Parliament) and Chung Sye-kyun,

Speaker of Republic of Korea in the sideline meetings separately

during 2nd Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’

(MSEAP), according to a message received from Seoul, Republic of

Korea.

Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and

economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries came

under discussion.

While talking with his Russian counterpart, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

said that Pakistan and Russia not only share the same Continent but

also the same values of democracy and human freedom, therefore, both

the nations need to take their bilateral relation to new heights.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and

wants to diversify them through parliamentary, people-to-people and

economic ties. He said that joint efforts by the both countries are

needed for regional peace and progress.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin supported the

idea of his Pakistani counterpart to hold a conference in Pakistan

devoted to security issues and fight against terrorism with the

participation of Iran, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Speaker invited his Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan

which he accepted to visit by the end of year. Vyacheslav Volodin

also invited his Pakistani counterpart to take part in a session of

the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty

Organization (CSTO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The Speaker

agreed to participate in both the meetings.

Speaking to the Korean Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted

the need for regular interaction between political leadership,

parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take

the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new

heights.

He also stressed the need for frequent exchange of

Parliamentary Delegation and to re-activate friendship groups

between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced

cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.

Chung Sye-kyun, Speaker of Republic of Korea agreed with the

Speaker and said that his government also desires to have cordial

relation with Pakistan.

He said that his government also attaches immense importance

to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further cement them

through cooperation in diverse fields.

The Korean Speaker said that his country is eager to assist

Pakistan in strengthening democratic institutions, aiding in

capacity building and trainings.