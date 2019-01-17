NA speaker bars suspended MNA from attending proceedings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday barred 72 suspended MNAs from entering in the Assembly Hall and participating in the proceedings and attending the meetings of Standing Committees till restoration of their membership by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking in the National Assembly at the very outset of the proceedings, he said ECP has notified the suspension of the membership of 72 Members of National Assembly (MNAs) for failing to submit details of their assets and liabilities, stating that these members will remain suspended till filing details of the assets and liabilities.