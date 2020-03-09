NA speaker announces 6-member ‘Panel of Chairpersons’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday announced the names of six members as ‘Panel of Chairpersons’ for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly announced that, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Hussain Elahi, Imran Khattak, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Amjid Ali Khan would chair the proceedings of the House in order of precedence, in speaker absence.