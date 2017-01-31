NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): The National Assembly session started Here at the Parliament House on Tuesday at 10:30 am with the recitation of

the verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was in the chair. The agenda included calling

attention notices, introduction of bills, legislative business, motions, presentation of reports of the standing committees, motions, resolutions and amendment to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly.