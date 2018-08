ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday suspended the

proceedings of National Assembly for fifteen minutes due to persistent sloganeering

of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislators.

Announcing the suspension of proceedings, Speaker Asad

Qaiser asked Parliamentary leaders to come to his chamber.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party left the House sans

participating in the voting process of Prime Minister.