NA passes the Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Bill

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017 aims at making teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory to Muslim students in all educational institutions.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad

Baligh ur Rehman moved a motion to consider the bill as reported by the Standing Committee which was passed by the House. Later, he introduced the bill which was passed by House.

The bill will make teaching of entire Naazrah Quran in Classes/grades I

to V and easy translation of the entire Holy Quran in classes/grades VI to XII compulsory to the Muslim students of all educational institutions both in public and private sector in Islamabad Capital Territory, FATA and also institutions owned and controlled by the Federal Government wherever they may be.

The bill will also help the State to discharge its constitutional

responsibility. Article 31 (2) of the Constitution also requires that “the State shall endeavor, as respects the Muslims of Pakistan,” to “make teaching of Holy Quran & Islamiyat Compulsory”.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the bill Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub

congratulated the House over passage of the bill. He said it will help the students to learn the teachings of Islam. JI Parliamentary Leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah also thanked the House all others who contributed for passage of this bill.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that

resolutions were also passed by both Houses of Parliament in this regard and the matter was forwarded to Ministry of Federal Education. He asked the provinces to ensure such legislation for Islamic teachings to students at the level of educational institutions.

MQM lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin also congratulated the House over passage of this bill. JUI-F lawmaker Naeema Kishwar Khan said that children would be able to get Islamic education after passage of this bill.

PkMAP Parliamentary Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that there is need to follow the real spirit of Islam. He said it is really good for entire society that this bill has been passed but all would have to follow teachings of Islam alongwith.

MNAs Shah Jee Gul Afridi and Raja Muhammad Javed Ikhlas also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the House for passing this bill.

The Minister Baligh ur Rehman said that it is constitutional

responsibility of the State to ensure teachings of Islam for students which has been fulfilled. He said that Quran focuses on respect to humanity and tolerance and its understanding would assist to follow its teachings in real sense.

Earlier, Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce Siraj Muhammad Khan presented report on the Marine Insurance Bill, 2016 to provide for the regulation of the business of marine insurance.