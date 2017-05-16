NA passes Senate Secretariat Services Bill, takes up heavy legislative agenda

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill and took up heavy legislative agenda during private members’ day of the 42nd Session.

The bill – The Senate Secretariat Services Bill, 2017 – was passed by the House after clause by clause reading as both the opposition and treasury members favoured it.

The bill, which was laid in the House after passage from the Senate, is aimed at regulating the appointment of persons to, and the terms and conditions of service of persons in the Senate Secretariat.

The bills, including the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Islamabad Birthing Centre and Hospital Maternity Services Bill 2017; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the National Centre for Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2017 and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2017, were introduced in the House and referred to the relevant committees for further consideration..

Two other bills introduced in the House after passage from the Senate included the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and the Domestic Workers (Employment Rights) Bill, 2016.

Five motions to consider as many bills were declined after being

opposed by the government, which included the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017. (Omission of Article 248); the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2107; the Panama Papers Inquires Bill, 2016 and the Corporate Rehabilitation Bill, 2015.

The Chair also deferred five bills, including Pakistan Standards

and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Islamabad Examination Commission for Elementary Education Bill, 2017; the

Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers

Bill, 2015; the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill, 2015 and the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Three bills were withdrawn by their movers after assurance by

the government to look into the issues highlighted in them. These

bills were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment in Article 175, 175A, insertion of Article 191A to 191I, 204, 205 and 207); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017. (Amendment in Article 27) and the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The Compulsory Drug Test of Students Bill, 2017 was dropped due to the absence of its mover Asiya Naz Tanoli.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics

Control Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan presented the committee’s reports on the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Criminal Law Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016; the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2014.

Four other reports on the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill,

2017; the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the National University of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2016 were also presented in the House.