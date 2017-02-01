NA passes resolution to condemn terrorists attack at Islamic Culture Centre

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The National Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the terrorists attack at Islamic Cultural Centre, Quebec City, Canada which targeted innocent Muslims, resulting in the loss of 6 precious lives and injuring many others.

The resolution moved by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on behalf of all members in the House.

The resolution says,”this House extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near ones in the attack”.

The House expressed its solidarity with the Government and the people of Canada and appreciated the statement of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada condemning the shooting and reaffirming his government’s commitment to protect the rights of all Canadians.