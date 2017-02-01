ISLAMABAD Feb 01 (APP): National Assembly Wednesday passed
Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2016, to
furhter amend Bar Council and Legal Practitioners Act 1973.
The bill, moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid provides that
the federal government and provincial governments may make
grants-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council,
Provincial Bar Councils and the Bar Associations as they may
deem fit, having regard to the total number of advocates on
the roll of Bar Council or Bar Associations and in certain
cases keeping in view also the requirements of a particular
Bar Council or Association in accordance with the prescribed
procedure.
This bill seeks to rectify an anomaly created by the Legal
Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act 2014 wherein
the number of seats for Punjab Bar Council in the said act
had remained un-amended.
Moreover, for the benefit of the lawyers community, it
is proposed to bring Bar Councils and Associations in the
ambit of federal grants. The grants shall be made having
regard to the total number of advocates on the roll of Bar
Councils or Bar Associations and in certain cases keeping
also in view the requirements of a particular Bar Council
or Bar Association in accordance with the prescribed
procedure.
NA passes Legal Practitioners Bill
