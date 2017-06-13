NA passes Finance Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD June 13 (APP): National Assembly on Tuesday passed
Finance Bill 2017 with majority vote to give effect to measures
announced in the annual budget proposals for fiscal 2017-18.
The bill was moved to the House by Minister for Law and
Justice, Zahid Hamid and adopted in absence of the opposition
parties who had walked out from the House on the pretext of not
telecasting their speeches in budget debate live on state
television.
It was the fifth budget of the present government after coming
into power after 2013 general elections that carried various
measures for development of sectors playing vital role in economic
development of the country.
The House also adopted 150 Demands of Grants worth Rs 3.450
trillion as 1560 cut motions of the opposition were rejected since
none of the opposition was present in the House to move these
motions.
