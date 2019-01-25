NA passes bill to increase number of IHC Judges

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday passed the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 aimed at increasing number of judges in the Court from seven to ten including the Chief Justice.

The bill was moved by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Ali Bukhari following which the House passed it after voice voting. The government rejected the amendments proposed by the lawmakers in this bill and approved it as reported by the Standing Committee on Law and Justice.