NA passes 1 government and 5 private members bills

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): National Assembly Thursday passed one

government and five private members’ bills appearing on supplementary agenda.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid moved the Alternate Dispute

Resolution Bill, 2017 which was passed by the House.

The minister said it is a historic bill aimed at ensuring speedy justice

and it will help to reduce backlog of cases in lower judiciary.

Meanwhile, the house witnessed passage of five private members’ bills

which included the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016; the Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the Representation of the Peoples (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The house witnessed presentation of two private members’ bills

including the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2015 and the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill, 2017 to the relevant committees. These bills were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman

moved the National Skill University Islamabad Bill, 2017 which was also referred to the relevant committee.

The house rejected two private members’ bills including the

Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and deferred six other bills appearing on the supplementary agenda.

A member of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice Asyia Naz Tanoli

presented a report of the committee on the Constitution (Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2017.

After transacting most of the business and facing quorum issue, the

Deputy Chairman Murtaza Javed Abbassi announced to prorogue the session sine die.