NA panel forms sub-committee to expidite finalization of journalist security, protection bill

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Wednesday constituted a sub-committee expediting the process of finalization of “The Protection of Journalists Bill, 2014” moved by Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, MNA.

Naeema Kishwer Khan, MNA was named as the convener of the sub-committee while Zeb Jaffar, Amer Dogar and Chaudhry Tufail would be its members.

Chairman of the committee Pir Aslam Bodla said that the sub-committee would have one month time to prepare its recommendations.

The Committee also considered “The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017” moved by Dr. Fouzia Hameed, MNA. The committee was informed that PEMRA was working on amendment of its act to make it more effective. The committee was further informed that after the approval form PEMRA board, the draft of the bill will come to the ministry which would present the same to the committee for its input and Dr Fauzia Hameed should also be invited in that meeting so that her suggestions could also be incorporated in the bill.

The Committee deferred the “Redistributive Land Reforms Bill, 2017” moved by S.A. Iqbal Qadri, MNA till its next meeting due to absence of the mover.

The committee was presented briefing on the working and performance of National History and Literary Heritage.

Members of Natioanl Assembly Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Khan Daha, Waseem Akhtar Shaikh, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Zeb Jaffar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Arifa Khalid Parvez, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah and Dr. Fouzia Hameed, MNA attended the meeting.

Besides Minister of State for IBNH Marriyum Aurangzeb , senior officers of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, officers of PEMRA attended the meeting.