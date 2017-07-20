NA panel for early enactment of Journalists Protection Bill

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): National Assembly’s Standing

Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Thursday considered “The Protection of Journalists Bill, 2014”.

However, the Bill was deferred with direction to the Information and Broadcasting Division to complete all constitutional and legal requirements, in consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice, Media Organizations and all other stakeholders without further delay as the legislation had already been delayed.

The Committee was of the view that media persons and their

families were vulnerable, therefore, measures from the State were

imperative for their safety and welfare.

The Committee further directed that the final draft Bill

regarding the implementation of the law, up to the extent of

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), after the consultation with

Ministry of Law and Justice be presented in its next meeting,

positively.

Earlier Director General Internal Publicity Wing, Nasir Jamal

informed the committee that the ministry was planning for early

enactment of the law but now the Law and Justice Division has given

its opinion about the bill.

Secretary IBNH Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the

welfare of the journalists was top most priority of the

government.

He said that the ministry would approach the provinces

for fulfilling the legal requirements as mentioned in the Law and

Justice Division’s reply.

The Committee deferred “The PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2017” till

its next meeting, due to the non-availability of Mover of the Bill.

The Chairman of the Committee asked the members to meanwhile give

valuable input.

Chairman PEMRA, Absar Alam told the committee that media houses

may have some of the clauses of the proposed bill which calls for

appointment of retired judges and bureaucrats. The Pakistan

Broadcasters Association (PBA) wants that professors,lawyers and

other members of the civil society should be the members of the

Councils of Complaints (CoC).

He called for taking PBA and bodies of working journalists

like Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on board.

To a question about non-payment of salaries to PTV researchers

for past five months,Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said he had the

charge of acting Managing Director PTV for three months and his

priority was welfare of the employees especially low-grade staff.

He said that he issued directives that first lower scale employees of

the PTV should get salaries first and for clearance of their

outstanding dues a payment of Rs 89 million was done.

On the issue of researchers, he said that the problem was that no paper work was available,which became a hinderance in disbursement of the said amount.

He said that 74 per cent budget of the PTV was spent on the

salaries and perks of its human resource which has made very

difficult for it make arrangements for production and purchase of

new dramas and programmes.

The committee was also given a detailed briefing on the

performance and working of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting

Company.

The committee was informed that SRBC has sold its airtime to

Star Sports International (SSI) in 2005 for three years. However in

2007 they developed differences and legal battle started and the SSI

got stay from the court.

Later the case went to Lahore High Court for arbitration but

the two parties reached out of court settlement and the outstanding

dues of SRBC have been cleared by the SSI.

The committee recommended that next time open bidding should

be done for sale of airtime of the SRBC so that the process should

be done in a transparent manner.

Secretary IBNH told the committee that as there was no

children channel in Pakistan a proposal was being considered to

launch a full-fledged children channel.

Moreover he said there was another proposal to launch another sports channel with one dedicated channel for cricket and one for other sports.

He said that this year PTV earned Rs.1.1 billion profit due to

ICC Champions trophy and Ramazan Transmission.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Pir Muhammad Aslam

Bodla,MNA .The meeting was attended by MNAs; Malik Shakir Bashir

Awan, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Iqbal Ch,Parveen Masood Bhatti,

Zeb Jaffar, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, Belum

Hasnain, Muhammad Azhar Jadoon, Saman Sultana Jaffri, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division and heads of the concerned departments.