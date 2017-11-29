NA panel expresses displeasure over delay in installation of PTV boosters,calls for appointment of its MD

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information,Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage on Wednesday expressed disappointment over unusual delay in completion of decade-old Pakistan Television Corporation projects of installation of TV boosters in various parts of the country.

The meeting chaired by Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla also called for appointment of managing director of Pakistan Television Corporation.

Aslam Bodla said that one of the boosters was being installed in his constituency of Mian Channu, but for past several years, its completion dates had been extended.

He formed a sub-committee headed by Chaudhry Tufail, MNA with Azhar Jadoon,Muhamamd Khan Daha and Naeema Kishwer as its members to probe the issue of delay in installation of PTV boosters.

The committee members also expressed their displeasure over blockade of television news channels on cable networks on November 25.

Some of the members condemned the decision of the government to what they called gaging of the media, but others opined that the decision was taken in larger national interest.

Pir Aslam Bodla appreciated the briefing given by Minister of State for IBNHLH by saying that media freedom was necessary but the other viewpoint should also taken into account.

Waseem Akhtar Sheikh said that it was pertinent decision in national interest as otherwise there was fear of spread of violence in other parts of the country.

The members of the committee asked the government to appoint a full-time managing director of the PTV as affairs of the national broadcaster were being affected due to his absence.

Secretary IBNHLH Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera told the meeting that due to delay in completion of ongoing projects on PTV, their cost had escalated causing loss to national exchequer.

Earlier the committee considered “The Redistributive Land Reforms Bill, 2017” moved by S.A. Iqbal Quadri, MNA and after some deliberations decided that the Bill may be deferred until its next meeting.

Members National Assembly Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Khan Daha, Waseem Akhtar Shaikh, Ms. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Syed Amir Ali Jamote, Ms. Belum Husnain, Murad Saeed, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Ms. Saman Sultana Jaffri, Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA’s attended the meeting.Besides Minister of State for IBNHLH Marriyum Aurangzeb. S.A. Iqbal Quadri, MNA/Mover of the bill on land reforms and senior officers of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and PTV attended the meeting.