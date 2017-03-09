ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the victims of terrorist attack in the hospital of Kabul (Afghanistan).
On the request of Speaker National Assembly, Maulana Qamar-ud-Din led the Fateha.
He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.
NA offers Fateha for victims of terrorist attack in Kabul’s hospital
ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the victims of terrorist attack in the hospital of Kabul (Afghanistan).