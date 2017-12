ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha

for Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat

martyred in North Waziristan Agency.

Moeed and Basharat were martyred in a terrorist attack

in North Waziristan Agency when terrorists fired on their vehicle

from the surrounding mountains.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah led the Fateha.