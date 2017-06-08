ISLAMABAD June 8 (APP): National Assembly Thursday offered Fateha
for the deceased of a terrorist attack on building of Iranian Parliament.
Maulvi Agha Muhammad led the Fateha.
The house prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of
fortitude to the bereaved families. It also prayed for early recovery of injured persons and peace and solidarity among Muslim countries and unity of Ummah.
NA offers Fateha for deceased of Iranian parliament attack
