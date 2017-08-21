NA holds debate on elections bill,parliamentarians suggest measures for free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD August 21 (APP): The National Assembly here on

Monday held a debate on the Elections bill, 2017 and parliamentarians

recommended further amendments and measures to ensure free, fair and

transparent elections so nobody can raise fingers on the elections

results.

The House had been discussing the Elections bill 2017 since

last Friday by suspending the routine agenda.

Taking part in the debate, federal minister Abdul Qadir

Baloch said Balochistan, with 44 percent of the total land area of

Pakistan, had 14 directly elected members while three are indirectly

elected from the province.

He said he was elected from a constituency with an area of

65,000 square kilometers and it was very difficult for him to reach

every person in the constituency because of the large area.

Abdul Qadir said due to law and order situation, it was

essential for the members of Parliament belonging to Balochistan to

keep a convoy of four vehicles while traveling and bear the

expenditure of guards and other personnel who accompany the convoy.

He suggested that number of parliamentarians from

Balochistan should be increased and one member each should be elected

from 32 districts of Balochistan.

Large areas with small populations should be given more

representation in the National Assembly; he said adding polling

stations in Balochistan were as far away as 30 kilometers from each other.

Baloch said introduction of biometric system would be

problematic in Balochistan which lacked facilities of electricity.

He said it was totally wrong that intelligence agencies

could manipulate elections in Pakistan.

Each district with population of millions of people had

only staff of three to four persons from intelligence agencies, he told.

He said despite all the speculations; at the end voters of

Pakistan choose their governments and nobody else.

PMLQ member Ghous Buksh Mehr said Returning Officers

should be given more authority to ensure fairness in elections.

MQM Parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar said it took

Parliament three years to prepare the new election law with the aim to

end adhocism in the election system.

He said MQM wanted that people from lower middle classes

should get a representation in the National Assembly and Senate.

The MQM leader said influence of money in politics should be

reduced to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

“Cause of all ailments in elections is the use of massive

amounts of money. A limit should be imposed on spending by candidates

and their parties.”

“We need to take democracy to the doorstep of the people so

that every person participates in the democratic process.”

He also stressed upon agricultural reforms so that farmers,

labourers and small farmers could also take part in elections.

” A political worker raises slogans, gets beaten up and goes

to jail but he cannot stand in elections because millions of rupees

are required to contest an election and only electables with money can

become candidates.”

Farooq Sattar said local governments should not be just

showpieces and administrative and financial powers should be given to

them.

If provinces refuse to hand over powers to local governments

then a penalty should be imposed on them, Farooq continued.

Farooq demanded that overseas Pakistanis should be given the

right to vote.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed

Khurshid Shah asked for an explanation from the government over recent

issuance of Rs 30 billion for development projects.

He said it was desire of his party that the Parliament

should complete its tenure and sanity prevails on all sides on

political matters.

Minister Aftab Sheikh said the Prime Minister announced a

development package of Rs 25 billion for Karachi and Rs five billion

for development projects of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister also approved a development package for

different schemes for provinces which allocate matching grants for the

federal projects, he noted.

He said provinces of Punjab and Balochistan came up with

matching grants and federal government projects were started in the

provinces.

MNA from Jamaat e Islami Sher Akbar Khan supported use of

biometric system in the election and also asked for measures to grant

right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

PTI MNA Arif Alvi appreciated efforts of the Parliament to

introduce comprehensive election reforms.

MNA Shazia Mari said the new election law was the result of

strenuous efforts made by the National Assembly in three years.

She called for more representation to women in the National

Assembly and Senate.

She said it was appreciable step that 10 percent female

votes were made compulsory in election of a constituency.

PPP MNA Fehmida Mirza said spending limit for elections of

National Assembly should be increased as it was not possible to

contest an election with expenses of Rs four million.