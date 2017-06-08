NA expresses deep concern over recent development in Saudi-Qatar relations

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): National Assembly Thursday passed a resolution

unanimously and expressed its deep concern over recent development in the relations of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The resolution which was moved by Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao called upon

all countries to show restraint and resolve all differences through dialogue.

“This house also calls upon the government to take concrete steps

towards forging unity amongst the Muslim Ummah in the region, in accordance with Parliament’s unanimous resolutions dated 10-04-2015,” the resolution said.