NA deputy speaker for proper cleanliness, sanitation arrangements in Quetta Cantonment Board area

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said the provision of basic amenities to masses at their doorstep is the foremost priority of incumbent government and all possible steps are being taken to achieve this objective.

He expressed these views while talking to Quetta Cantonment Board Executive Officer Zafar Mehmood who called on him at the Parliament House, a press release said.

The matters pertaining to beautification, cleanliness, sanitation and transfer of property in Quetta Cantonment area were discussed during the meeting.