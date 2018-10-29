NA defers legislative business, agenda items

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday deferred its legislative business and other agenda items, including a calling attention notice and a motion of thanks to the President for his address to the Parliament.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health tabled the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Bill, 2018 in the House, which was deferred after the objections raised by Shazia Marri and other opposition lawmakers. Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari informed the House that the bill would repeal the old laws which had become redundant.

The Chair deferred the bill for consideration in next sitting while the West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses (Repeal) Bill, 2018 was not taken up by the House.

A copy of the President’s address to the Parliament was not laid in the House while a calling attention notice pertaining to imposition of condition of filer for purchase of an auto rickshaw despite the fact that the non-filers are allowed to purchase and register any vehicle in their names, which was on the agenda, was also not taken up.