NA debates on Senate budget recommendations

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Lawmakers at the National Assembly Monday debated on the recommendations forwarded by the Senate of Pakistan for incorporation in the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Naeema Kishwar while speaking on the Senate proposals said that many of these proposals should be adopted and accommodated in the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

She particularly mentioned the proposals regarding the development of agriculture sector and also highlighted the importance of FATA reforms.

She said that ten percent increase in the salaries of government employees was not enough, which she said should be enhanced up to 20% and if not possible, at least 15% raise should be given.

She said that pension should also be raised and the difference among the pensions of old and new pensioners should be removed.

Naeema also highlighted the importance for enhancing budget for climate change to cope with the future challenges.

Muhammad Pervaiz while participating in the budget debate congratulated the Finance Minister and his team for presenting the 5th budget of the democratic government.

He said that the country was at the verge of bankruptcy in 2013, however taking forward the vision of Prime Minister the country’s economy was now in stable condition.

The economic ratings have improved while GDP has reached to 5.3 percent, foreign exchange reserves increased while there has been considerable growth in tax to GDP ratio.

He said that the development funding have been increased multifold, which would help develop infrastructure and boost job market, leading to economic growth.

He stressed the need for paying heed towards the export sector which has been facing problems in terms of trade deficit.

Taking part in the budget debate, MNA Qari Muhammad Yousuf said that Pakistan was having important status among the Muslim countries for being a nuclear power, adding that the enemies were targeting various targets to weaken the country.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was dream of our ancestors which would be taken to the logical conclusion.

The house was later adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, June 13 at 15:00 hours