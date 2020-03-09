NA condemns communal violence against Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning attacks of Hindu extremists on peaceful protesters in India against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House condemned communal violence against the Muslims in India.

It urged the government to take up the matter with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations compelling India to ensure security of Muslims and minorities, prevent human rights violations, and take strict action against the culprits.

The resolution said many Muslims were killed and women were also disgraced by the Hindu extremists. Houses of the Muslims were also set on fire.

Iran and Turkey presidents had also expressed their concerns on the killing of Muslims in India, it noted.

The resolution urged the Indian government to take steps for the security of the Muslim and other minorities The House also prayed for Muslim martyrs in India, who lost their lives in the communal violence, and commiserated with the bereaved families.