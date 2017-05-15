NA condemns attack on Haideri; demands exemplary punishment to culprits

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning terrorist attack on Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and demanded exemplary punishment to culprits.

The resolution was moved to the House by Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani as the House prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured besides eulogizing the services of late Iftikhar Mughal and Maulana Qudratullah.

“This was a cowardly attack not on Maulana Haideri and JUI party workers but an attack on state, nation and the Parliament,” stated the resolution readout in the House. “Such attacks cannot deter nation from actions against terrorism rather reinforce the belief of the nation and political parties in national integrity, the Constitution and supremacy of law.”

The resolution stated that Jamiat Ulema Islam would continue struggle for upholding Islamic norms and protection of religious seminaries.

“We reiterate that the nation, the government and political parties shall stand united till the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil,” the resolution stated. “Terrorists have no religion and cleansing society of this menace must be the responsibility of us all.”

The House demanded from the government to ensure free of cost medical treatment to the injured and pay compensation to heirs of deceased.

The members also expressed firm resolve that the government and security agencies would buttress efforts to nab the culprits and bring them to justice.