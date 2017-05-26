NA budget session starts

ISLAMABAD May 26 (APP): The National Assembly’s budget session started here Friday evening with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was in the chair.

Minister for Finance, Revenue, Statistics and Economic Affairs Senator Ishaq Dar is presenting the budget for financial year 2017-18 in the House.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with cabinet members was also present in the House. A large number of members from treasury and opposition benches also attended the proceedings.