NA Body unanimously approves NACTA Amendment Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): The Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday unanimously approved the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which was moved by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The Committee, chaired by Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, deferred Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017 till its next meeting. The Bill Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was moved by MNA, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi.

The meeting was attended by members including Syed Javed Ali Shah, Ghalib Khan, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan Bhatti, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Khial Zaman Orakzai, Dr. Arif Alvi, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan, Sher Akbar Khan, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi and Ms. Shazia Marri.

Senior officers from Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and Ministry of Law and Justice with their staff also attended the meeting.

After having a briefing from departmental representative of NADRA, the Committee expressed satisfaction and appreciated the progress. Upon request of departmental representative, the Committee reconsidered its previous decision related to inquiry and action against Ehtisham Shahid, PSO to Chairman NADRA and directed to withdraw the order in this regard and restore him.

The Committee was informed that NADRA has established two mega Centres in Karachi while one each Mega Centre has also been established in Lahore and Islamabad and working round the clock.

It was further informed that the establishment of mega centres in Karachi has helped in enhancing registration process. Around 30 small registration centres are also working in Karachi and facilitating the citizens. Such Mega Centres are also being introduced in Peshawar and Quetta.

Earlier, the Committee unanimously confirmed minutes of its previous meeting held on May 3, 2017 and considered Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015 moved by Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, and passed it with majority. Members including Dr. Arif Alvi and Kanwar Naveed Jameel objected and recorded their Note of Dissent.

The meeting considered Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2017 which was moved by Ms. Shazia Marri, MNA and decided that the Bill be deferred till its next meeting.