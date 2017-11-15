NA body reviews performance of Trade Dispute Regulation Organization

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile on Wednesday reviewed the performance of Trade Dispute Regulation Organization (TDRO) and directed the concerned authorities to set a time limit for resolution of trade disputes.

Chairing the meeting, Siraj Muhammad Khan said branch offices of TDRO should also be opened in Peshawar and

Quetta to facilitate the business communities of these areas.

He said awareness campaign should be launched to teach the trades that how they could resolve their trade

disputes.

He also called for changing the behavior of government officers in this regard.

Earlier the Standing committee formulated a committee comprising of members of parliament and officials of

commerce ministry to remove challenges being faced by women chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee member Sajida Begum expressed her dissatisfaction over the

performance of TDRO saying that it was ignoring the issues of women entrepreneurs.

Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Yunus Dhaga assured that the committee would find out solution of women

chambers’ problems.