NA body recommends complete patronage of export sector

SIALKOT, Sept 28 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Thursday unanimously recommended complete patronage of the export sector and stressed for making all-out efforts to decline in national exports.

The committee recommended promotion of industries in Sialkot by removing all hurdles to smooth export of the Pakistani products, and taking all stake-holders into confidence.

This committee Thursday held a meeting at the auditorium of

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Chairman of the Committee Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Mian Abdul Manan jointly chaired the meeting.

The committee discussed the problems being faced by the

Sialkot exporters and Sialkot industries and recommended

that the government should come forward with effective measures

to boost Sialkot sports goods, surgical instruments, leather and

leather garments industries.

They stressed early clearance of exporters’ refund claims worth billions of rupees.

Committee Chairman Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the Sialkot

exporters were strengthening the national economy by earning the

foreign exchange to the tune of US$2 billion annually.

During the meeting, the Sialkot exporters claimed about

decline in leather exports. They said that it had

become very hard for the Sialkot exporters to compete with other countries in the region and in the international markets, as they were producing much cheaper products.

They said that proper government patronage, support and

encouragement could help Sialkot exporters gain their lost space

in the international market.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentarian Asad Umar, Dr Nafisa

Shah of Pakistan People’s Party, Abdul Rashid Gordil of Muttahida

Qaumi Movement also spoke on the occasion.

It was for the first time that National Assembly Standing

Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs held its

meeting in Sialkot.

Senior FBR officials gave briefing to the meeting on the status of refunds claims’ payment.

Commitee’s members Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Mian Abdul Manan, Dr Nafisa Shah, Asad Umar, Abdul Rashid

Godil, senior officials of FBR, SBP, NBP, BoI, SMEDA, newly elected President of SCCI Zahid Latif Malik, Chairman Air Sial airline

Sialkot Fazal Jillani, Chairman Sialkot International Airport

Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja and senior exporters also

attended the meeting.