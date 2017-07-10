NA body recommends 2 mln gas connections in two years

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee

on Petroleum and Natural Resources Monday recommended the Sui

Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) to give two million gas

connections during the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The committee meeting, chaired by Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk,

appreciated Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi for making untiring efforts to overcome the energy crisis, adding that these

endeavor succeeded to a great extent.

The minister apprised the body that the SNGPL issued 1.5 million new

connections since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

came into power in 2013, and hopefully the figure would reach 2.5 million till completion

of its tenure.

He said with the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the energy

situation had improved across the country including in Punjab where 40

percent gas supply had reduced after the 18th constitutional amendment.

Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi said LNG was the cheapest alternative fuel

and it was the only available remedy to meet the country’s energy needs when

the existing natural gas reserves were depleting.

The committee, in consultation with the minister, also recommended

to increase gas connection quota per new scheme from 200 to 300 connections

on first come and first serve basis.

Officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) informed the body that the

company recorded highest ever 24 percent increase in its profit during nine

months of the last fiscal years.

On a committee member’s query, they said PSO’s receivables on

account of power sector had increased from Rs 131 billion in February, 2015

to Rs 176.1 billion in June 2017, whereas its bank borrowing had increased

from Rs 92 billion in January 2015 to Rs 127 billion in June 30, 2017.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad

Arshad Khan Leghari, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Rana Afzaal Hussain, Syed

Muhammad Saqlain Bukhari, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Rana Muhammad

Ishaq Khan, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid Warraich,

Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem and Sajid Ahmed, officials from the Ministry

of Petroleum and Natural Resources, SNGPL, PSO, Pakistan Mineral

Development Corporation (PMDC) and Hydro-Carbon Development Institute

of Pakistan (HDIP), OGDCL and SSGCL.