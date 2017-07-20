NA body passes health workers bill

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee
on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday unanimously passed the ‘Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2015’.
The committee earlier discussed the bill in detail, which
was introduced by MNA Zahra Wadood Fatami and passed by the
Senate and referred to the committee.
The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship
of Khalid Hussain Magsi suggested to form a sub committee to examine
the matters of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
The committee also discussed ‘The Prohibition of Smoking and
Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ moved by
MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan.
The committee recommended to receive the input from the
relevant departments before the next meeting for considering “The
Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health
(Amendment) Bill, 2017”.
The committee also received briefing on the performance of
Tobacco Control Cell and steps being taken by the Ministry of
National Health Services to implement the tobacco control laws.
The committee appreciated the immunization process being
carried out by provinces.
Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and
Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar informed the committee that even
after 18th amendment, the federal government was responsible for
procurement of vaccine on the request of provinces.
She said the ministry was effectively fulfilling its
responsibility of procurement, storage and supply of vaccine to the
provinces under EPI programme.
She said the Ministry of Capital Administration and
Development Division and Ministry of Interior was also responsible
for implementation of anti tobacco laws at federal level.
The committee members suggested that there should be complete
ban on sale of open cigarettes at shops to achieve better results
for control of tobacco use in the country.
The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti,
Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Shakila Khalid Luqman, Zahra Wadood
Fatemi, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Dr Mahreen Razaque Bhutto, Dr
Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Col (R) Dr Amirullah Marwat, Dr Nikhat
Shakeel Khan, Qari Muhammad Yousaf, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan.
