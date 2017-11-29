NA body deferred Service Tribunal Ammendment Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has deferred the Service Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2017, till its next meeting for further discussion. The bill was moved by the Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA.

The meeting was held in Committee Room of Establishment Division, Cabinet Block, under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, MNA, here on Wednesday.

The Committee expressed strong displeasure that authorities concerned were unable to initiate any action against culprits for taking PIA aircraft to Germany illegally which caused huge loss to the national exchequer and damaged the prestige of the country as well.

The Committee decided to invite the attention of the prime minister towards the issue so that culprits could be penalized without further delay.

The Committee further directed that FIA authorities may be requested to finalize the inquiry report at the earliest to bring the culprits behind bars and report to the Committee within 30 days.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Mansib Ali Dogar, MNA, Mr. Asad Umar, MNA Ms. Shehnaz Saleem, MNA, Ch. Khalid Javaid Warraich, MNA Ms. Nighat Parveen Mir, MNA Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, MNA Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan, MNA, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA, Ms. Farhana Qamar, MNA, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, MNA, Dr. Mahreen Razzaque Bhutto, MNA, Mr. Abdul Hakeem Baloch, MNA, and movers Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA and Ms. Aliya Kamran, MNA and Secretaries of Establishment Division, NIHS, and other senior officers of the concerned Ministries/departments.