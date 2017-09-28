NA Body approves National Skills University Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Standing

Committee on Education Thursday approved the “National Skills

University Bill 2017” would be established in Islamabad.

The committee met here at National Institute of Science and

Technical Education (NISTE), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of

Col. (Retd) Dr. Amirullah Marwat, MNA.

The Committee considered “The Sir Syed- CASE (Centre for

Advanced Studies in Engineering) Institute of Technology, Islamabad

Bill, 2016” however deferred the said Bill with the direction to the

management of the CASE Institute, Islamabad to meet the deficiencies

as highlighted by the Executive Director, HEC in one month and

inform the Committee accordingly.

The Committee also considered “The National Skills University

Islamabad Bill, 2017” in detail. After detailed deliberations the

Committee passed the said Bill unanimously with certain amendments.

The Committee also considered the Starred Question No. 65

asked by Moulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, MNA regarding alleged illegal

recruitments made in Bacha Khan University, Charsada by the Pro-Vice

Chancellor despite restricting letter issued by the Higher Education

Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that all kind of recruitment process

including the already advertised positions in your respective

university till the appointment of the regular/new Vice Chancellor.

The incumbent Vice Chancellor of Bacha Khan University,

Charsada informed the Committee that the information provided to the

Committee during its meeting held on 20th June, 2017 by the

Additional Registrar and Acting Director QEC was not correct and

submitted to the Committee without his approval. Whereupon, the

Committee directed the Executive Director, HEC to conduct an inquiry

in the alleged illegal recruitments in the said university and

submit report to the Committee within one month accordingly.

The Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University briefed the

Committee over the agenda points regarding annual budget for

Financial Year 2016-17 and affiliation of sub-campuses and colleges

with Sargodha University in detail.

He informed that around 200 colleges affiliated with Sargodha

University has been declared null and void on not meeting the

requirements/standards set by the HEC. The Committee directed the

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University to take action against the sub-

campuses of the Sargodha University who are not fulfilling the

minimum requirements set by the HEC.

The Committee also discussed the issue of NCHD Employees

regarding their regularization and service structure at length.

The Committee strongly recommended that the M/o Education and NCHD

should look into the issues of NCHD Employees and resolve within two

months and submit report to the Committee accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Ms. Amra

Khan, Ms. Phyllis Azeem, Ms. Surriya Asghar, Ms. Surraiya Jatoi, Dr.

Shazia Sobia, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Imran Khattak, Dr. Nikhat

Shakeel Khan and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali MNAs and Moulana Muhammad

Gohar Shah MNA/mover of the question and Officers/Officials of the

Ministry and its attached departments.