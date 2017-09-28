NA Body approves National Skills University Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Standing
Committee on Education Thursday approved the “National Skills
University Bill 2017” would be established in Islamabad.
The committee met here at National Institute of Science and
Technical Education (NISTE), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of
Col. (Retd) Dr. Amirullah Marwat, MNA.
The Committee considered “The Sir Syed- CASE (Centre for
Advanced Studies in Engineering) Institute of Technology, Islamabad
Bill, 2016” however deferred the said Bill with the direction to the
management of the CASE Institute, Islamabad to meet the deficiencies
as highlighted by the Executive Director, HEC in one month and
inform the Committee accordingly.
The Committee also considered “The National Skills University
Islamabad Bill, 2017” in detail. After detailed deliberations the
Committee passed the said Bill unanimously with certain amendments.
The Committee also considered the Starred Question No. 65
asked by Moulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, MNA regarding alleged illegal
recruitments made in Bacha Khan University, Charsada by the Pro-Vice
Chancellor despite restricting letter issued by the Higher Education
Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that all kind of recruitment process
including the already advertised positions in your respective
university till the appointment of the regular/new Vice Chancellor.
The incumbent Vice Chancellor of Bacha Khan University,
Charsada informed the Committee that the information provided to the
Committee during its meeting held on 20th June, 2017 by the
Additional Registrar and Acting Director QEC was not correct and
submitted to the Committee without his approval. Whereupon, the
Committee directed the Executive Director, HEC to conduct an inquiry
in the alleged illegal recruitments in the said university and
submit report to the Committee within one month accordingly.
The Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University briefed the
Committee over the agenda points regarding annual budget for
Financial Year 2016-17 and affiliation of sub-campuses and colleges
with Sargodha University in detail.
He informed that around 200 colleges affiliated with Sargodha
University has been declared null and void on not meeting the
requirements/standards set by the HEC. The Committee directed the
Vice Chancellor Sargodha University to take action against the sub-
campuses of the Sargodha University who are not fulfilling the
minimum requirements set by the HEC.
The Committee also discussed the issue of NCHD Employees
regarding their regularization and service structure at length.
The Committee strongly recommended that the M/o Education and NCHD
should look into the issues of NCHD Employees and resolve within two
months and submit report to the Committee accordingly.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Ms. Amra
Khan, Ms. Phyllis Azeem, Ms. Surriya Asghar, Ms. Surraiya Jatoi, Dr.
Shazia Sobia, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Imran Khattak, Dr. Nikhat
Shakeel Khan and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali MNAs and Moulana Muhammad
Gohar Shah MNA/mover of the question and Officers/Officials of the
Ministry and its attached departments.
