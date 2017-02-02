NA assured of steps to provide quality stunts

ISLAMABAD Feb 02 (APP): National Assembly was assured Thursday of an action against those involved in sale and purchase of sub-standard stunts as well as ensuring availability of quality product in the market.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha informed the House that action was taken against different hospitals for sale and purchase and use of such stunts.

He said an exercise was conducted at different hospitals and after finding a couple of Peshawar hospitals, one in federal capital and one in Lahore, the government had taken action against the doctors and officials of Drug Regulatory Authority.

He said during such visits not only the sub-standard stunts were confiscated but also the officials and employees who were involved in this illegal activity were identified for action.

The Parliamentary Secretary said there were around 55 stunt manufacturers whose 25 to 60 products were available in the market.

But, he maintained some unregistered manufacturer also introduced their product in the market and the doctors and officials recommended their stunts because of hefty commissions.

He said this was an illegal practice and the government would take every possible action to bring them to justice as he also mentioned to constitution of Task Force in Punjab to curb this illegal practice, identified those responsible and take action against them.

He also mentioned of Suo moto by the Supreme Court and expressed hope for an early decision that he said would also help the government to take further action against this illegal activity.

Answering a question that manufacturers have withdrawn stunts from the market, the Parliamentary Secretary said, the government would ensure availability of quality stunts.