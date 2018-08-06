NA-73: ECP stopped from issuing notification of Khawaja Asif’s victory

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing notification of returned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif in NA-73 Sialkot.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by runner up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Usman Dar from the constituency.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Anees Hashmi submitted before the court that his client lost election to Khawaja Asif with a thin margin in NA-73. He submitted that the petitioner moved an application with the returning officer for complete vote recount but the returning officer agreed to recounting of 15 polling stations only. He contended that the returning officer’s decision was not in accordance with the Election Act which directed for a complete recounting in case of thin victory margin. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for a complete recount of polled votes besides stopping notification of respondent candidate till the completion of the process.

At this, the court stopped the Commission from issuing the notification and issued notices to respondents for August 8 and sought reply.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a petition for vote recount in NA-114, filed by PPP runner up candidate Faisal Saleh Hayat.