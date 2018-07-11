NA-59 Rawalpindi III: Nisar have to go extra mile for election victory

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Due to climbing popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its candidates are going to give a tough time to opponents across the country including NA-59 Rawalpindi-III constituency from where Ghulam Sarwar Khan is contesting on the party ticket.

It seems to be a tough competition as Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is also in the race from the same seat as an independent candidate.

On the contrary, PML-N has fielded its strong candidate Raja Qamar Ul Islam in the competition against Chaudhry Nisar in the upcoming general election which is scheduled to be held on July 25, this year.

According to some local political pundits, PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan is expected to win from NA-59 constituency with slight margin due to division of vote bank of PML-N between Chaudhry Nisar and Qamar Ul Islam.

NA-59 is an ancestral constituency of Chaudhry Nisar but this time he has to face a tough competition as compared to previous elections.

Keeping in view a general assessment made by a private news channel, Chaudhry Nisar will get more votes than Qamar Ul Islam as he is the most influential person and has his own personal vote bank in the area.

As far as Qamar Ul Islam is concerned, he is under National Accountability Bureau’s custody on the charges of corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company case these days. That’s why; he is standing on an uneven pitch and has fewer chances to come true on the expectations of his party’s big wings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party is standing no where in this constituency as it has been diminishing its existence even from its strong-hold province Sindh.

Talking to APP, Yasmeen Chaudhry said she would prefer to vote PTI candidate as Chaudhry Nisar and Qamar Ul Islam has done nothing extraordinary in the constituency.

In her opinion, Imran Khan is a ray of hope and a catalyst for change. She expected that if PTI Chief Imran Khan came into power, the country would flourish from all aspects including economically.

Muhammad Yousuf said he has become fed up with all political parties and believed not in any political party’s manifesto except PTI.

He said Imran Khan is a man of good profile and he has given a pro-people election manifesto so that; he wanted to give a chance to his party in this general election.