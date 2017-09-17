NA-120 win foils all conspiracies against Nawaz: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam

Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the people of NA-120 had foiled all conspiracies against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

through vote.

Addressing a public gathering after the unofficial announcement

of victory of PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, she

said today the people had proved that Nawaz Sharif lived in their

hearts. By casting their vote for the PML-N candidate, they showed

that the people’s mandate was supreme, she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif could be removed from the prime

minister slot, but not from the hearts of people.

Mayram Nawaz said 60,000 votes polled for Begum Kulsoom

Nawaz were equal to 600,000 as thousands of PML-N voters were

not allowed to cast their vote at the polling stations.

A number of party workers including UC Chairman Amjad

Butt had gone missing today and yesterday, she claimed.

She said some elements had launched a fake campaign

against Nawaz Sharif and his party, but the people

supported him through their votes.

The PML-N leader said the people’s support to the PML-N

in NA-120 proved all those wrong, who thought of ousting Nawaz

Sharif from politics through hatching conspiracies.

Maryam Nawaz urged the people to renew their support

for Nawaz Sharif in his struggle for the supremacy of

their mandate and rule of law.

She said all the outstanding issues being faced by the

NA-120 people would be resolved as she would work day and night

for the purpose.

The PML-N leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz

Malik, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Talal Chaudhry, Maiza Hameed and

others also accompained her.