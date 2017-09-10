NA-120 victory to prove Nawaz’s popularity: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leader

Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday, the party’s victory in NA-120

by-elections would prove the popularity of Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting held to devise a strategy regarding

bye-polls and talking to a delegation of PML-N Lawyers Wing

at Model Town, she said the world would see the PML-N’s

victory on September 17.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, State Minister for Interior Talal

Chaudhry and Maiza Hameed were also present.

She said Nawaz Sharif had always talked about progress,

development and prosperity of the country.

She said the PML-N believed in rule of law and applauded

the role of lawyers for upholding the constitution.

Maryam said the PML-N and lawyers worked shoulder to

shoulder against dictator Pervez Musharraf in the

lawyers movement.

She said her party was not violating any rule, and the

election campaign was being held under the guidelines of the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).