NA-120 people acknowledge PML-N’s performance through vote: Saad

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said

on Sunday that the people of NA-120 Lahore had acknowledged the

performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government during

the last four years by ensuring its candidate’s victory for the

fourth time in bye-election.

The PML-N’s win in the NA-120 had once again proved that the

people had not accepted the disqualification of former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who could not be ousted from their hearts

through conspiracies, he said talking to media here after the

announcement of bye-election’s unofficial results. PML-N’s Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz won the election.

PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Malik, Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry,

Hina Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman

and Saba Sadiq also accompanied him.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said for the last four years a fake campaign

had been underway against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party. The

PML-N was also not provided a level-playing field in the bye-election,

but the people had supported the democracy through their votes,

he added.

He said thousands of PML-N voters were present at the polling

stations, but they were restricted from casting their votes. The party

had requested the Election Commission to extend the polling time but

it was turned down, he added.

The minister several party workers had also gone missing during

the polling in NA-120.

Saad said fromer prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished for

reviving the economy and putting the country on track to progress and prosperity, restoring peace, especially in Karachi and Balochistan,

overcoming power crisis by executing energy generation projects,

laying a well-connected road and rail network, besides launching

the mega CPEC projects during last four years.

But the NA-120 victory proved thet Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts

of people, who could not be ousted from the political arena through allegations, mud-slinging, lies and propaganda, he added.

Khawaja Saad said it was a wake-up call for those people who had

staged sit-ins with locking down of cities and hatching conspiracies,

that in democracy only people had the right to decide the country’s

fate.