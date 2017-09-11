NA-120 bye-election campaign to end from Sep 15 midnight

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on

Monday said that the campaign for bye-election in NA-120 Lahore-III will come to an end with effect from midnight falling between September 15 to 16.

According to ECP, political parties and the candidates have been asked

to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll

is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on September 17.

It said that a person who contravenes these provisions of law will be

punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six month with fine, which may extend to Rs 1,000 or with both.

The commission has drawn the attention of contesting candidates for

bye-election to the provision of Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976, which provides that no person will convene, hold or attend any public meeting.

It added, the provision also says no person will promote or join in

any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending to midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency.