My ultimate objective to prepare future players, Ejaz

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):The newly appointed head coach of Pakistan U19 team, former test cricketer Ejaz Ahmad said on Monday that his ultimate objective is to prepare future players for Pakistan cricket.

“It is a challenging task to coach junior team but I have accepted this challenge as I have already served the Pak U19 team in the past and some of the players of Pakistan senior team including Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Ammad Wasim are the produce of U19 and Pakistan A teams, way back in 2008 when I was its coach,” he told reporters here at the Gadaffi stadium.

Ejaz said he is thankful to the PCB for having faith in him and he will do his best to live upto the expectations with the help of his experience by identifing new players who could serve the national cricket for next ten years.

Ejaz will resume his new responsibility after ACC U19 Asia Cup and his first assignment will be teams participation in the 8-nation tournament in Kenya next month.

Ejaz will also work with Pak U16 and Pakistan A teams and he will supervise the Pak U16 team during the visit of Bangladesh team to Pakistan and in Emerging Asia Cup.